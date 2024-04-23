﻿
10 killed after 2 Malaysian military helicopters crash

Two helicopters crashed following a mid-air collision around 9:30am local time on Tuesday in Perak state, Malaysia.
Ten individuals were killed following a mid-air collision involving two Malaysian military helicopters on Tuesday morning in Perak state.

The helicopters collided and crashed at 9:32am local time over the Lumut Royal Malaysian Navy base while undergoing a flypast rehearsal, the Royal Malaysian Navy said in a brief statement.

One helicopter carried seven personnel while the other had three on board.

"All victims died at the scene of the incident and have been sent to the Lumut base hospital for identification," it said, adding that the public is urged not to spread videos and photos of the victims.

