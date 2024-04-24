﻿
Russian deputy defense minister arrested for corruption

  18:56 UTC+8, 2024-04-24
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov has been detained for taking a bribe "on an especially large scale," the press service of the Moscow City Court said Wednesday.
"The decision of the Basmanny District Court of Moscow granted the petition of the preliminary investigation bodies, against Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Timur Vadimovich Ivanov, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention for a period of two months, that is, until June 23, 2024," read a statement from the court.

According to the court, Ivanov received a bribe related to contracting and subcontracting for the Ministry of Defense.

Ivanov took his post in May 2016, in charge of organizing property management, troop billeting, housing, and medical support for the armed forces, as well as overseeing procurement under the state defense order.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
