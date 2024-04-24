﻿
Russian deputy defense minister detained on bribery charges

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov has been detained on suspected bribery charges, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.
Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov gives explanations to President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, (not seen in the picture) who inspect a model of the Main Cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces in the course of its construction near Moscow, Russia, on September 19, 2018.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov has been detained on suspected bribery charges, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday.

"Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Timur Vadimovich Ivanov has been detained on suspicion of committing a crime under part 6 of article 290 of the Criminal Code (taking a bribe)," the committee said on Telegram.

It added that necessary investigative actions are being carried out, without offering further details on the case.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the detention of Ivanov.

Ivanov was appointed deputy defense minister in May 2016. In the position, he was in charge of organizing property management, troop billeting, housing, and medical support for the armed forces, as well as overseeing procurement under the state defense order, according to TASS news agency.

