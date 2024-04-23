Documentary trilogy "Finding Rewi Alley" premieres in New Zealand

Nearly 100 years ago, a young New Zealander landed in Shanghai. Fast forward 97 years to April 21, 2024, and a documentary on Rewi premiered at a seminar on his legacy in Auckland.

Nearly 100 years ago, a young New Zealander landed in Shanghai, China. From then on, he devoted the remaining 60 years of his life to China, to the revolution and to educational causes of the country.

That man was Rewi Alley, one of China's top ten foreign friends.

Fast forward 97 years to April 21, 2024, and a documentary on Rewi premiered at a seminar on his legacy in Auckland, New Zealand.

Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, sent a congratulatory letter, stating that inheriting and promoting the spirit of Rewi Alley, deepening mutual understanding, trust, and friendship between the two peoples, especially the younger generation, is of great significance to further consolidate and develop China-New Zealand relations in the new era.

He wished the spirit of Rewi Alley and the New Zealand-China Friendship Seminar a complete success.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

New Zealand China Friendship Society President Chris Lipscombe praised the extraordinary significance of this meeting in a congratulatory video. Rewi Alley's former secretary Li Jianping, Shanghai Daily editor-in-chief Liu Qi, and Rewi's foster son Nie Guangtao also sent congratulatory videos.



More than 120 guests watched the documentary trilogy "Finding Rewi Alley" by Andy Boreham, a New Zealand compatriot of Rewi. Boreham is a video director from Shanghai Daily, and winner of the Shanghai Magnolia Memorial Award.

Ti Gong

Through Andy's lens, viewers can trace Rewi's 60 year history in China, his revolutionary friendship with the Chinese people, and his selfless internationalist spirit.

This was also the global premiere of the trilogy, and the audience present was moved by the sincere emotions between Rewi Alley and the Chinese people.

The event was hosted by the New Zealand China Friendship Society, and the New Zealand Rewi Alley Friendship Memorial Committee, and organized by the New Zealand Friendship for Peace Association and Hunan General Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong