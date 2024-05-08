﻿
Japan breadmaker recalls product over rat body parts

  21:14 UTC+8, 2024-05-08       0
Pasco Shikishima voluntarily recalled about 104,000 packets from its Chojuku bread brand after mouse body parts were found in two packages made in the same production line.
Japanese bread manufacturer Pasco Shikishima on Wednesday voluntarily recalled about 104,000 packets from its Chojuku bread brand after mouse body parts were found in two packages made in the same production line, said the company.

The recall involved Chojuku Yamagata 5 Slices and Chojuku Yamagata 6 Slices produced at Pasco Tokyo Tama Factory with best-by dates between May 7 and May 11, the Nagoya-based breadmaker said.

According to the company, the recall was initiated after two customers reported on Sunday that small animal-like objects were mixed into the sliced bread package, which were later confirmed to be rat body parts.

No health hazards have been reported so far.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
