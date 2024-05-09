Xi arrives in Budapest for state visit to Hungary

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Wednesday for a state visit to Hungary.

In a written speech upon his arrival, Xi said China and Hungary are good friends and good partners of mutual trust.

"I am delighted to pay a state visit to the beautiful country of Hungary at the gracious invitation of President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban," he said, extending heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Hungarian government and people on behalf of the government and people of China.

Noting that Hungary is known for its time-honored history and profound cultural heritage, Xi said the Hungarian people are industrious, intelligent, open, inclusive, pioneering and creative.

In recent years, the government and people of Hungary have been forging ahead with determination, making impressive progress in economic and social development, he said. "As a good friend and a comprehensive strategic partner, we in China, both the government and people, heartily rejoice over your achievements."

In 1949, Hungary was one of the first countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. In 2004, the two countries decided to forge a friendly and cooperative partnership.

In 2017, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, upgrading and speeding up the mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthening the popular support for traditional China-Hungary friendship, Xi noted.

In recent years, the two sides have seen frequent high-level exchanges, deepening mutual trust, fruitful outcomes in Belt and Road cooperation, vibrant people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and close coordination and collaboration in international and regional affairs, he said.

"Together, we have set a fine example of building a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation," Xi said.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-Hungary diplomatic ties, bringing an important opportunity for the growth of bilateral relations, he said.

Xi said he looks forward to meeting with President Sulyok, Prime Minister Orban and other Hungarian leaders, and they will jointly outline a new blueprint for cooperation and development, with a view to steering the China-Hungary relationship forward in big strides and taking it to a higher level.

"I believe that no matter how the international landscape evolves, China and Hungary will always view and approach the bilateral relationship from a broad perspective and a long-term view," he said.

"Through vigorous and determined endeavors, we will work together toward the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and make our due contribution to world peace, stability, development and prosperity," he added.

"I am confident that, with the two sides' concerted efforts, this visit will be a complete success and usher in an even brighter future of the China-Hungary relationship," he said.

Orban and his wife waited at Budapest Airport to welcome Xi. Hungarian Air Force sent fighter jets to escort Xi's plane after it entered the country's airspace for a state visit.