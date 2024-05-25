Armenian PM's helicopter makes forced landing due to bad weather

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's helicopter made a forced landing in the northern city of Vanadzor on Saturday.

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions, our helicopter made an unscheduled landing in Vanadzor," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

He will continue the trip by car, the prime minister added.

Pashinyan was reportedly en route to Tashir in north Armenia.