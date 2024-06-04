﻿
News / World

Japan transport officials visit Toyota HQ over testing scandal

AFP
  21:12 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
Japanese transport officials inspected Toyota's headquarters after the automaker and 4 others admitted failure to fully comply with national vehicle inspection standards.
AFP
  21:12 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
Japan transport officials visit Toyota HQ over testing scandal
Reuters

Japanese transport ministry officials head to Toyota Motor Corp.'s headquarters for an on-site investigation over certification irregularities in central Japan, June 4.

Japanese transport officials inspected Toyota's headquarters Tuesday after the top-selling automaker and four others including Honda and Mazda admitted failure to fully comply with national vehicle inspection standards.

Five representatives visited the offices in central Aichi region to probe breaches declared by the company related to domestic shipment certifications.

The transport ministry on Monday told five Japanese auto giants – Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Suzuki and Yamaha – to stop delivering the affected vehicle models within Japan.

Toyota and others have stressed that the vehicles in question are safe and in some cases passed internal tests that were stricter than the standardised requirements.

"We will carry out on-site inspections" at each of the companies, transport minister Tetsuo Saito told reporters.

"These acts erode the trust of vehicle users and shake the very foundation of the vehicle certification system. It is extremely regrettable," he said on Tuesday.

The sprawling scandal has sparked soul-searching within the country's huge auto industry, following safety test irregularities at Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu.

That firm in December admitted manipulating tests since at least 1989 and the government ordered it to halt all factory operations – dealing a blow to the world's number four economy.

Its shipments resumed in April after the order was lifted.

In the wake of the Daihatsu scandal, the transport ministry told 85 automakers and parts suppliers to seek out and report breaches related to certification applications.

Then companies including Toyota separately said they had not followed Japanese standards to the letter.

The finance and industry ministers have voiced concerns about the incident's impact on the economy, including how shipment suspensions could affect parts suppliers.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
Yamaha
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     