Death toll from paramilitary forces attack on Sudan's Omdurman city rises to 40
17:53 UTC+8, 2024-06-07 0
AFP
The death toll from the artillery shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on a number of residential neighborhoods in Omdurman city, north of the capital Khartoum, has risen to 40, a non-governmental resistance committee announced on Friday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
