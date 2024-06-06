﻿
Death toll from Israeli bombing on Gaza school rises to 35

Xinhua
  18:16 UTC+8, 2024-06-06
At least 35 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in Gaza.
Reuters

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a UNRWA school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, June 6.

At least 35 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others injured in an Israeli air strike targeting a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported on Thursday.

An Israeli fighter jet bombed at least three classrooms with several missiles, medical sources told Xinhua.

Hamas-run media office in Gaza condemned Israel's attack on the school as a "terrible massacre" in a statement, calling it "clear evidence of the crime of genocide committed against civilians."

The office said that Israel and the United States "should bear full responsibility for these crimes that endanger humanity and violate international law."

Israel Defense Forces attacked a Hamas compound inside a school in the Nuseirat area during the night, eliminating many saboteurs who participated in an attack on October 7, 2023, said Avichay Adraee, Israeli military spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday.

