7 injured following suspected explosion at Osaka shipyard

Seven individuals were injured on Thursday due to a suspected explosion at a shipyard in Osaka, local media reported citing police and fire department reports.

Seven individuals were injured on Thursday due to a suspected explosion at a shipyard in Osaka, local media reported citing police and fire department reports.

At around 2:45pm local time, firefighters responded to a call reporting that an explosion had occurred on a vessel, resulting in injuries at the shipyard located in Nishinari Ward of the city.

The firefighting department has dispatched 31 fire engines to put out the fire.

The injured individuals, aged between their teens and 30s, were conscious and had been welding in a dock at the time of the incident, local police said.

The site of the accident is a facility facing the Kizu River flowing through Osaka City and the detailed situation is under investigation.