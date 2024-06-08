Russia says 22 civilians killed by Ukrainian shelling

Ukrainian forces bombed a store in the village of Sadovoye in Russia's Kherson region twice on Friday, killing 22 civilians, the region's Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

Saldo said that at the time of the attack, there were a significant number of customers and staff inside the store, according to a TASS report.

"The first (strike) was delivered by a guided French aerial bomb, and the second by a well-known American HIMARS projectile," Saldo was quoted as saying in the report.

"After the first arrival, people from neighboring houses ran out to help the victims; after a short period of time, a HIMARS missile arrived. Among the dead were two children," Saldo added.