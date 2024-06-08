﻿
Danish PM attacked in central Copenhagen, man arrested

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday and the man has been arrested, Ritzau news agency reported.

Frederiksen was reportedly "shocked" by the incident. Copenhagen police has confirmed the incident but refused to give more comment, Swedish Television reported.

The attack took place in a square not far from Frederiksen's home, the report added. But the identity of the attacker and the motive behind the attack are not known yet.

Shortly after the incident, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom condemned the attack.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
