UN agency welcomes China-proposed resolution to establish Int'l Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

The UNAOC on Sunday welcomed the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly, establishing June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) on Sunday welcomed the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly, establishing June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

"I welcome the adoption of the General Assembly resolution 'International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations,'" Miguel Moratinos, UN under-secretary-general and UNAOC high representative said in a press statement.

Moratinos expressed his "gratitude to China and all member states, co-sponsors of the resolution for their appreciation of the valuable role of UNAOC in promoting greater understanding and respect among civilizations, cultures, religions and beliefs as well as for UNAOC Global Forums considered as a global platform for dialogue among state and non-state actors including civil society organizations, religious leaders, youth, media, artists and athletes."

Moratinos called on the global community to "celebrate our diversity," "recommit to respect our differences," and "protect human dignity, indiscriminately."

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by China to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

The resolution stated that all civilizational achievements are "the collective heritage of humankind." It advocated respecting the diversity of civilizations, emphasizing "the crucial role of dialogue" among civilizations in maintaining world peace, promoting common development, enhancing human well-being, and achieving collective progress.