﻿
News / World

UN agency welcomes China-proposed resolution to establish Int'l Day for Dialogue among Civilizations

Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2024-06-10       0
The UNAOC on Sunday welcomed the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly, establishing June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.
Xinhua
  15:32 UTC+8, 2024-06-10       0

The United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) on Sunday welcomed the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly, establishing June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

"I welcome the adoption of the General Assembly resolution 'International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations,'" Miguel Moratinos, UN under-secretary-general and UNAOC high representative said in a press statement.

Moratinos expressed his "gratitude to China and all member states, co-sponsors of the resolution for their appreciation of the valuable role of UNAOC in promoting greater understanding and respect among civilizations, cultures, religions and beliefs as well as for UNAOC Global Forums considered as a global platform for dialogue among state and non-state actors including civil society organizations, religious leaders, youth, media, artists and athletes."

Moratinos called on the global community to "celebrate our diversity," "recommit to respect our differences," and "protect human dignity, indiscriminately."

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by China to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

The resolution stated that all civilizational achievements are "the collective heritage of humankind." It advocated respecting the diversity of civilizations, emphasizing "the crucial role of dialogue" among civilizations in maintaining world peace, promoting common development, enhancing human well-being, and achieving collective progress.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     