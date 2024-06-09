﻿
News / World

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages in Gaza, at least 210 Palestinians killed during operation

Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2024-06-09       0
Israeli forces rescued four hostages from the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, where, according to Palestinian sources, a bloody Israeli assault took place.
Xinhua
  09:09 UTC+8, 2024-06-09       0
Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages in Gaza, at least 210 Palestinians killed during operation
Reuters

Palestinians inspect a house hit in an Israeli strike, due to an Israeli military operation, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 8, 2024.

Israeli forces on Saturday rescued four hostages from the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, where, according to Palestinian sources, a bloody Israeli assault took place, killing at least 210 people and wounding more than 400 others.

Khalil Al-Dakran, director of al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, told Xinhua that many wounded Palestinians were sent to the hospital, with some of them later confirmed dead.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades denounced the Israeli assault in the Nuseirat area as "a complex war crime."

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, also condemned the deadly Israeli strike, stressing that the Palestinian people "will not surrender, and the resistance will continue to defend their rights."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said this hostage rescue operation had been planned for weeks and was jointly carried out by the army with the police's elite unit and the intelligence body Shin Bet, noting that a police officer was killed during the operation.

The rescued hostages were identified as Noa Argamani, 25, Shlomi Ziv, 40, Almog Meir Jan, 21, and Andrey Kozlov, 27, all of whom were abducted last October by Hamas while attending the Nova festival, an outdoor music event, in a rural area near the Gaza-Israel fence.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the four were located in two buildings at the heart of the Nuseirat camp.

In videos released by the government, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Argamani over the phone.

Following the rescue of the four, 120 Israeli hostages remain held in Gaza, including 43 feared dead, according to the Israeli army. "We will do everything to get them back," Hagari vowed.

In the wake of the operation, Israel's wartime Cabinet minister, Benny Gantz, postponed his expected resignation announcement planned for Saturday evening.

On May 18, Gantz threatened to resign from Netanyahu's government on June 8 if the Cabinet did not formulate an action plan to secure Gaza war goals, including the return of hostages and the elimination of Hamas.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Netanyahu urged Gantz not to step down, stressing, "We must remain united in the face of the great tasks ahead of us."

Gantz replied in a video, saying, "The challenges Israel faces remain as they were, and therefore, I say to the prime minister and the entire leadership, even today, we must look responsibly at how it is right and possible to continue from here."

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Israel's Tel Aviv for the release of the remaining hostages and against the government.

The police declared the demonstration illegal and announced the arrest of 10 protestors on suspicion of violating public order, according to a police statement.

Earlier in the day, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported that the Israeli wartime Cabinet approved a pilot plan presented by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to replace the rule of Hamas in Gaza.

According to the plan, the Israeli army will "protect" several areas in northern Gaza and allow the presence of local leadership and the entry of humanitarian aid trucks.

The deadly conflict between Israel and Gaza-ruling Hamas has raged for eight months since its start on October 7, 2023. It erupted as Israel launched a large offensive in Gaza after Hamas militants stormed southern Israel from Gaza in a surprise attack, killing around 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages back to the Palestinian enclave.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the enclave has risen to 36,801, with 83,680 people injured, as updated by the health authorities in Gaza on Saturday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Shin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     