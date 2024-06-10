﻿
News / World

Vietnam becomes second biggest durian exporter to China

Xinhua
  19:28 UTC+8, 2024-06-10       0
Vietnam has become the second biggest durian exporter to China, just behind Thailand, local media reported.
Xinhua
  19:28 UTC+8, 2024-06-10       0

Vietnam has become the second biggest durian exporter to China, just behind Thailand, local media reported.

Vietnam's durian exports to China jumped 91 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2024, according to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam's durian exports are burgeoning thanks to its competitive prices. In the first four months of this year, its average price was 4,662 US dollars per ton as against China's average import price of 5,395 dollars, VnExpress reported Monday.

Fresh durians from Vietnam are shipped to China with the benefits of reasonable pricing, quick transportation and all-year-round harvesting seasons, said the Import-Export Department.

Vietnam has 14 agricultural products exported to China, including durian, bird's nest, sweet potato, dragon fruit, longan, mango, jackfruit, watermelon, banana, mangosteen, lychee and passion fruit.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     