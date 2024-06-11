Palace of Versailles evacuated after fire alarm
22:33 UTC+8, 2024-06-11 0
The Palace of Versailles was evacuated on Tuesday after a fire alarm, BFMTV reported.
A fire alarm went off in the royal domain of the Palace of Versailles. Firefighters are on site while hundreds of visitors have been evacuated behind the entrance gates of the castle.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
