﻿
News / World

UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution aimed at reaching a comprehensive ceasefire deal in three phases to end the war in Gaza.
Xinhua
  08:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
UN Security Council adopts resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Reuters

Members of the UN Security Council vote on a US-drafted resolution backing a proposal outlined by US President Joe Biden for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip at UN headquarters in New York City, US, on June 10, 2024.

The UN Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution aimed at reaching a comprehensive ceasefire deal in three phases to end the war in Gaza.

Adopted by a large majority with 14 votes in favor and Russia abstaining, Resolution 2735 also urges both parties to the conflict to fully implement the terms of the proposal "without delay and without condition."

According to the resolution, phase one includes an "immediate, full, and complete ceasefire with the release of hostages including women, the elderly and the wounded, the return of the remains of some hostages who have been killed, and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners."

It calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from "populated areas" of Gaza, the return of Palestinians to their homes and neighborhoods throughout the enclave, including in the north, as well as the safe and effective distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale.

Phase two would see a permanent end to hostilities "in exchange for the release of all other hostages still in Gaza, and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza."

In phase three, "a major multi-year reconstruction plan for Gaza" would begin and the remains of any deceased hostages still in Gaza would be returned to Israel.

The council also underlined the proposal's provision that if negotiations take longer than six weeks for phase one, the ceasefire will continue as long as negotiations continue.

The resolution says that Israel has "accepted" the deal and "calls upon" Hamas to do the same.

It also notes that the Security Council rejects any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip, including any actions that reduce the territory of the enclave.

The text also reiterates the council's "unwavering commitment" to the vision of the two-state solution where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders consistent with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

"In this regard stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority," according to the resolution.

The Algerian permanent representative to the United Nations, Amar Bendjama, said after the vote that Algeria voted in favor of the draft because it represents a step toward an immediate and lasting ceasefire. "This text is not perfect, but it offers a glimmer of hope to the Palestinians as the alternative is continued killing and suffering ... We voted for this text to give diplomacy a chance," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     