Singapore Airlines offers compensation to turbulence-hit victims

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has offered US$10,000 to passengers who suffered minor injuries on board the turbulence-hit flight SQ321 in May, the company said on Tuesday.

Reuters

SIA would invite passengers who sustained serious injuries to discuss a compensation offer to meet their specific circumstances.

The airline would also provide a full refund of the airfare to all passengers and offer delayed compensation according to relevant regulations.

Flight SQ321 carried 211 passengers and 18 crew from London to Singapore on May 20 and diverted to Thailand after encountering severe turbulence. The incident killed one passenger and injured dozens.