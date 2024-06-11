﻿
News / World

Singapore Airlines offers compensation to turbulence-hit victims

Xinhua
  13:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
Singapore Airlines (SIA) has offered US$10,000 to passengers who suffered minor injuries on board the turbulence-hit flight SQ321 in May, the company said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  13:34 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
Singapore Airlines offers compensation to turbulence-hit victims
Reuters

The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand, on May 21, 2024.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has offered US$10,000 to passengers who suffered minor injuries on board the turbulence-hit flight SQ321 in May, the company said on Tuesday.

SIA would invite passengers who sustained serious injuries to discuss a compensation offer to meet their specific circumstances.

The airline would also provide a full refund of the airfare to all passengers and offer delayed compensation according to relevant regulations.

Flight SQ321 carried 211 passengers and 18 crew from London to Singapore on May 20 and diverted to Thailand after encountering severe turbulence. The incident killed one passenger and injured dozens.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     