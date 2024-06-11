﻿
News / World

Malawian president seeks int'l help after plane carrying VP goes missing

Xinhua
  13:33 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
The plane that carried Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima went missing Monday morning.
Xinhua
  13:33 UTC+8, 2024-06-11       0
Malawian president seeks int'l help after plane carrying VP goes missing
AFP

Saulos Klaus Chilima, Malawi’s incumbent vice president and president for the United Transformation Movement (UTM), leaves the Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on May 6, 2020.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has appealed to the international community for help in the search and rescue efforts after the plane with Vice President Saulos Chilima on board went missing Monday morning.

In a televised address to the nation late Monday evening, Chakwera said that he has sought assistance from neighboring countries and other countries including the United States, Britain, Norway and Israel. The international community has committed to supporting the country's security agencies with high-tech search and rescue technology until the plane is found, he said.

Meanwhile, Chakwera said he has ordered continued search and rescue operations as the country awaits international support.

The Malawi Defense Force plane failed to land at its intended destination at Mzuzu Airport in northern Malawi due to adverse weather conditions, and the pilot was advised to return to Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe before the aircraft went off the radar around 10am local time (8am GMT) Monday, according to Chakwera.

The president appealed to all Malawians to pray for the lives of those on board and their families, saying that he is "holding on to every fiber of hope that there could be survivors."

The search and rescue operation is concentrated in the country's man-made forest, Chikangawa, on the outskirts of Mzuzu City. According to the president, this is where the plane's tracking has indicated its location.

Meanwhile, Chakwera has directed the Malawi Defense Force to keep the public informed of the ongoing developments as the operation continues.

The vice president was traveling to a funeral of the country's former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Ralph Kasambara, who was found dead in a room at a lodge in Lilongwe on Friday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     