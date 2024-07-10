﻿
At least 25 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on school in S. Gaza: sources

At least 25 Palestinians were killed and some others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
At least 25 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on school in S. Gaza: sources
An injured man is carried onto an ambulance in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 9, 2024.

At least 25 Palestinians were killed and some others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said Tuesday.

Security sources told Xinhua that Israeli aircraft targeted the gate of the Al-Awda School, which houses hundreds of displaced people in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Younis, using at least one missile.

The videos shared by Palestinian activists on the social media platform Facebook showed dozens of bodies lying on the ground, covered in blood.

Medical sources said the Israeli airstrike killed at least 25 people, including women and children, and wounded dozens in varying degrees.

The sources told Xinhua that the number of victims is expected to rise due to the overcrowding of displaced people in the area.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about the incident.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
