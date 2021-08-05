Washington must lift its sanctions and embargo against Cuba

China urges the US side to heed the universal appeal of the international community, immediately and completely lift the sanctions and embargo against Cuba.

China urges the US side to heed the universal appeal of the international community, immediately and completely lift the sanctions and embargo against Cuba, and immediately stop making excuses to engage in gross interference and destabilization, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

It is reported that on July 30, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against Cuba's National Revolutionary Police and its top two officials, citing repression of anti-government protests. During a meeting with Cuban-American figures at the White House, US President Joe Biden said that there would be more sanctions, "unless there's some drastic change in Cuba."

In response, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on July 30 that "these arbitrary measures, coupled with disinformation and aggression, are used to justify the inhumane blockade of Cuba." Separately, 30 ventilators provided by the Chinese government to the Cuban government arrived in Havana on July 31.

In response, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China firmly opposes any move to arbitrarily impose unilateral sanctions and interfere in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of so-called "freedom," "human rights" and "democracy."

"The recent US sanctions against Cuban institution and officials severely violate the basic norms governing international relations and once again demonstrate to the world the typical US-style double standards and bullyism," the spokesperson said.

As is known to all, it is the economic, commercial and financial embargo from the US that gravely impedes Cuba's efforts to improve its economy and people's livelihood, and tramples on the Cuban people's right to subsistence and development, the spokesperson added.

"Enough with sanctions! The right way is to support," the spokesperson said.

Recently, China and many other friendly countries and international organizations have extended a helping hand to Cuba, aiding the Cuban government and people to fight the epidemic and improve people's livelihood, illustrating that true friendship stands the test of adversity, the spokesperson said.

China will continue to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen China-Cuba friendly relations and firmly support Cuba's efforts to overcome the impact of the epidemic, promote economic development and maintain social stability, the spokesperson added.



