Why we need furry friends – and people to treat them kindly

Petting cats or dogs can help people relieve mental stress, but some owners are not so friendly to their pets and the laws may need to be tougher.

Imaginechina

When you click on any social media app on your phone, you are likely to chance upon pet pictures or related stories that inadvertently cheer you up.

I have been a fan of furry animals since I was very young. Now I have a cat named "21" and a dog named "Penny" who have brought me so many wonderful moments.

Studies and reports have shown that petting cats or dogs can help many people relieve mental stress, especially those who choose to live alone.

Statistics from a white paper released by authorities in China's pet industry show that China had nearly 68.44 million pet owners in 2021, up from about 65 million in 2020.

The white paper also shows that there were about 100 million pet dogs and cats in the country's urban areas by the end of 2020, a number that climbed to over 110 million last year.

Imaginechina

The growing number of cats, dogs and other animals has bred a large pet care market and certain pet-themed shops have mushroomed.

For example, coffee shops with furry animals, such as cats, dogs, rabbits, even alpacas, are attracting a lot of young customers who love pets so much but are incapable of keeping one.

Also, producing precious breeds of animals has become a short cut to wealth – the price of a corgi can commonly range from 3,000 yuan (US$473) to 8,000 yuan.

At the same time, many vloggers have attracted millions of followers and fans because of their furry "kids."

However, things can go awry, as some people are not so friendly in treating their pets.

Some coffee-shop owners who go bankrupt have simply abandoned their "business friends." Even when the business went well, the owners might not have treated their money-making pets with enough due care or respect.

Imaginechina

Also, a series of cute pet bloggers have been accused of abusing their pets.



I used to visit a cat coffee shop where people queued to get close to and pet the cats. But cats are solitary animals. They are afraid of strangers and children who pull their hair or tails.

However, there are no clear rules to guide people's behavior.

Also, as many people still do not deal with the feces of their pets or leash them properly, many parks and public transport vehicles have to put up "No pets" signs.

It is clear that if pet owners cannot regulate their own behavior, it will inevitably affect society's attitude toward the pets and make the corresponding regulation system tougher.

To pet furry animals is one thing, but to love them as our true friends is quite another.