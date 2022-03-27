Opinion

Women smell a rat in P&G's 'anxiety sales' pitch

﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  16:20 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0
I felt more ridiculed than outraged when I saw the latest P&G advertisement claiming that women are naturally smelly and therefore need their products.
﻿ Lu Feiran
Lu Feiran
  16:20 UTC+8, 2022-03-27       0

I felt more ridiculed than outraged when I saw the latest P&G advertisement claiming that women are naturally smelly and therefore need their products to become as clean and hygienic as men.

The advertisement was published this week on P&G China's WeChat Official Account.

Many of the outraged Weibo users argued that men are not naturally better. After all, many wives complain about how their husbands go to bed with smelly feet or how their pillows become greasy easily. But that's not the point.

The point is that it is 2022 and P&G still believed that it could take advantage of women to get its way, no matter if the purpose is to provoke controversy and then catch attention, or to "sell anxiety" to its targeted customers.

Women have long been "used" by unscrupulous business to promote sales of their products or services. These include ads for weight losing products tell women customers that their bodies are not perfect; skin care products that suggest age is women's arch-enemy; jewellery implying that the life of a woman is not "whole" without a diamond ring.

The media seems to add fuel to the flame as well. American journalist and novelist Caryl Rivers argued in her book "Selling Anxiety: How the News Media Scare Women" that media, in this case Western media, often gives gloomier news about women and their achievements. This message, often based on specious "scientific" studies and reports, gets played over and over again on media outlets purporting to be objective.

But women have grown stronger and figured out the trick here. Most would no longer buy the feeling of anxiety that is being attempted to be sold to them.

A friend of mine has been working in the marketing field for around 15 years, and she said she has given up on perfection, which is a key to cure anxiety.

"When I just graduated, I believed a woman should always display her best appearance in the workplace, so I spent a huge amount of time taking care of my hair, and paid great attention to matching the style of my clothes with that of shoes and purses," she said. "And I also believed a modern woman should always balance work and her family well."

But now she knows there shouldn't be so much "should" in one's life, or she might drive herself crazy.

"Now, in most cases, I don't even wear make-up in the office anymore," she told me. "And my boss and client are actually fine with it. So don't step into the trap of any stereotypes."

As for the "smelly ads?"

"Such companies can go screw themselves, they have fallen behind the times," she said with a laugh.

And hopefully P&G will receive the due punishment it deserves, because the ads has violated the country's Advertising Law.

Xu Weiqiang, a lawyer with Jiacheng Law Firm, told me that ads with "discriminative" contents are prohibited in China. Companies publishing such ads can receive penalties between 200,000 (US$31,430) and 1 million yuan.

I hope justice is served soon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Weibo
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     