NBA unveils grand plans during CIIE debut

The National Basketball Association announced a series of partnerships and brand promotional plans in China during its debut appearance at the China International Import Expo.

Ti Gong

The association has set up an 800-square-meter exhibition area at the National Exhibition and Convention Center’s sports brand zone. Visitors can learn about the NBA’s development history in China and watch documentary videos of classic games.

The NBA Hoop Park became one of the most popular attractions of the exhibition zone, which is open to visitors who would like to show off their basketball skills. Radar and gravity sensors monitor a participant’s movements and calculate points automatically at the end of a 30-second shooting challenge.

The NBA championship trophy is also on display, as well as new sports wear the NBA introduced with its new partner Jack & Jones. The partnership was reached at the CIIE, showcasing the association’s determination to build a youthful and more fashionable image to explore the younger market.

Together with another new partner Harves Entertainment, the NBA announced plans to build six immersive NBA entertainment and experience centers in China.

The centers will be equipped with interactive gaming facilities, NBA-themed restaurants and other entertainment choices to enhance the American league’s connection with its Chinese followers.

The location of the six centers is yet to be announced, though the NBA unveiled that the first center would be ready as early as in 2022.



Ti Gong