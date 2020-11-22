Run the Track registration to kick off at Shanghai International Circuit

Registration for the 2021 Run the Track in suburban Jiading District will start on Monday, according to the organizers.

Coming into its seventh year, the running event will set 6,000 quotas in the two disciplines of the 21.6-kilometer Elite Run and the 5.4K Fun Run.

Participants will run along the 5.4-km motor racing track of the Shanghai International Circuit in suburban Jiading District on January 1, 2021, to kick off their New Year. The track is shaped like “Shang,” the Chinese character for “up.”

Organizers hope the event will serve as a good wish for all participants to stay healthy and make progress in 2021. Those interested can log on to the event’s official website www.runshanghai.com for more information.