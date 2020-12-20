eSports NBA national league concludes in Shanghai

The final of the eSports NBA2KOL2 national league Q3 concluded at Shanghai Baogang Gymnasium on Sunday.

Ti Gong

The eSports national league, which is divided into North and South divisions, attracted more than 100,000 participants from 16 cities around the country for its preliminary round.



The best eight teams or players advanced to the final in Shanghai. After Sunday's competition, team MacFans from Guangzhou won the crown of the Street Mode group competition. Qingdao's Shi Yi became the Emperor Mode individual competition champion.

Meanwhile, the organizers announced the launch of a "Wild Grass" project, which aims to break the dividing line between online and offline basketball fans.



The project will introduce both online and offline basketball gaming competitions and merge hip-hop and graffiti art cultures to promote basketball and eSports among grassroots youngsters.