Ukrainian artistic gymnast fights for China

  23:26 UTC+8, 2021-03-17
A 14-year-old Ukrainian artistic gymnast has been naturalized as a Chinese citizen.
“Fight! I love China!” posted Guo Meilin on her Weibo account on Sunday, along with several photos of her receiving a Chinese passport, ID card and hukou (household registration) and a short video explaining the process.

Guo is China’s first naturalized gymnast.

The daughter of a Chinese father from central China’s Henan Province and a Ukrainian mother, Guo was born on March 27, 2007, in Ukraine. Though raised in Ukraine, Guo got acquainted with Chinese traditional culture through her father. She said she loves Chinese culture.

Guo attended a professional gymnastic club at a young age, like many Ukrainian girls.

The country has been home to some of the top-class artistic gymnasts in the world. For example, Anna Bessonova, the winner of multiple world championships and two Olympic All-around bronze medals.

Guo is nearly 1.7 meter tall but possesses incredible pliability. A few years ago, she earned the national title at a junior gymnastic contest in Ukraine.

