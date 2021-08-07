Sprinter Su Bingtian named China's flag-bearer at Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony

Star sprinter Su Bingtian has been appointed the flag bearer of China at Sunday's closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Chinese Sports delegation announced on Saturday.

Xinhua

Star sprinter Su Bingtian has been appointed the flag bearer of China at Sunday's closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Chinese Sports delegation announced on Saturday.

Su said that it is "a great honor for Chinese athletics."

The 31-year-old made history on August 1 as he became the first Chinese to qualify for an Olympic men's 100m final, setting a new Asian record of 9.83 seconds in the semifinals. He finished the sixth place in the final.

In the men's 4X100m relay race, the Su-led Chinese team came fourth again after the Rio Games with 37.79 seconds that tied China's national record.