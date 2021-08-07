Chinese mainland reports 107 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 75 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases: 53 in Jiangsu Province, nine each in Hubei and Hunan, and four in Henan.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 75 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases: 53 in Jiangsu Province, nine each in Hubei and Hunan, and four in Henan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 32 new imported cases, including 11 in Yunnan, nine in Shanghai, five in Tianjin, three in Guangdong, two in Sichuan and one each in Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

One new suspected case was reported in Shandong, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday.