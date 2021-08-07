News / Nation

China's Zhengzhou launches 3rd round of nucleic acid testing

Xinhua
  15:50 UTC+8, 2021-08-07       0
The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, launched its third round of nucleic acid testing in high and medium-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Xinhua
  15:50 UTC+8, 2021-08-07       0
China's Zhengzhou launches 3rd round of nucleic acid testing
Xinhua

Trucks spray disinfectants in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, on August 6, 2021.

The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, launched its third round of nucleic acid testing in high and medium-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The municipal health authority said those who fail to take this round of testing would have their health QR code labeled as yellow.

The risk areas are currently under closed-loop management, with all residents subjected to quarantine at home. Only a green health QR code would mean safe.

Henan reported four locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Kaifeng and four locally transmitted asymptomatic cases in Zhengzhou on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

The province has accumulated 25 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 106 local asymptomatic cases between July 31 and August 6 in the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections, according to the commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     