China's Zhengzhou launches 3rd round of nucleic acid testing

The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, launched its third round of nucleic acid testing in high and medium-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Xinhua

The central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, launched its third round of nucleic acid testing in high and medium-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The municipal health authority said those who fail to take this round of testing would have their health QR code labeled as yellow.

The risk areas are currently under closed-loop management, with all residents subjected to quarantine at home. Only a green health QR code would mean safe.

Henan reported four locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Kaifeng and four locally transmitted asymptomatic cases in Zhengzhou on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

The province has accumulated 25 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 106 local asymptomatic cases between July 31 and August 6 in the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections, according to the commission.