Chinese vice premier urges coordinated flood relief, COVID-19 measures

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has called for coordinated measures in flood relief and curbing the COVID-19 epidemic during an inspection tour to central China's Henan Province on Friday.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited two flood-relief relocation sites in the city of Xinxiang.

Currently recovering from the unprecedented flood, Henan is now facing multiple challenges in epidemic control and prevention, said Sun, urging local authorities to provide those in need with timely medical attention while strictly sticking to epidemic prevention requirements.

Sun also stressed the necessity to monitor local water quality and the sanitation status of the local environment to prevent other infectious diseases prevalent after floods.

