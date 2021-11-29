﻿
100 enthusiasts take part in Breakthrough Elite Race

The inaugural PUMA Breakthrough Elite Race was held at the Jing'an Sports Center over the weekend, bringing together nearly 100 running enthusiasts from around Shanghai.
Ma Yue / SHINE

The inaugural PUMA Breakthrough Elite Race was held at the rooftop track of the Jing'an Sports Center in Shanghai.

The inaugural PUMA Breakthrough Elite Race was held at the Jing'an Sports Center in downtown Jing'an District over the weekend, gathering nearly 100 running enthusiasts from around Shanghai.

The event set two disciplines – a 4-kilometer individual race and a 1.6km x 4 team relay. The top 30 finishers of the individual race were awarded quotas for the 2022 Run The Track, a New Year running event scheduled to be held at the Shanghai International Circuit in suburban Jiading District on the first day of 2022.

What's more, the top 28 finishers of each discipline have been invited to the PUMA training camp, where they can get online and offline one-on-one instructions from professional running coaches to improve their skills.

According to the organizers, the event was held with a shrunken scale amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All participants followed anti-pandemic requirements strictly, including taking nucleic acid test within 48 hours before the race.

Following the inaugural elite race, more PUMA series running events will be introduced next year, organizers revealed.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Participants take a group photo before the start of the race.

100 enthusiasts take part in Breakthrough Elite Race
Ma Yue / SHINE

Top runners were awarded quotas for the 2022 Run The Track to be held at the Shanghai International Circuit in suburban Jiading District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
