6 new positive cases detected among Beijing Games-related personnel
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee on Monday said on its official website that it confirmed six positive cases of COVID-19 during testing the previous day.
On January 23, altogether 529 Games-related personnel arrived at Beijing airport, including 153 athletes and team officials. Among them, four tested positive after confirmatory testing.
On Sunday, a total number of 38,441 tests were done in the closed loop, including 166 on athletes and team officials. Two came back positive.
All imported Games-related personnel will be under closed-loop management.