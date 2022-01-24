News / Sport

6 new positive cases detected among Beijing Games-related personnel

SHINE
  16:00 UTC+8, 2022-01-24
All imported new arrivals related to Beijing Winter Olympic Games will be under closed-loop management.
SHINE
  16:00 UTC+8, 2022-01-24       0

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee on Monday said on its official website that it confirmed six positive cases of COVID-19 during testing the previous day.

On January 23, altogether 529 Games-related personnel arrived at Beijing airport, including 153 athletes and team officials. Among them, four tested positive after confirmatory testing.

On Sunday, a total number of 38,441 tests were done in the closed loop, including 166 on athletes and team officials. Two came back positive.

All imported Games-related personnel will be under closed-loop management.

