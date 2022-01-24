Sales of Chinese "stinky" noodles soar in 2021

Sales of Luosifen, an iconic delicacy known for its pungent smell in the city of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, registered soaring growth in 2021.

Sales of Luosifen, an iconic delicacy known for its pungent smell in the city of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, registered soaring growth in 2021, according to the Liuzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau.

Total sales of the Luosifen industrial chain, including raw materials and other affiliated industries, had exceeded 50 billion yuan (about 7.88 billion US dollars) in 2021, data from the bureau showed.

The sales of packaged Luosifen totaled nearly 15.2 billion yuan last year, up 38.23 percent year on year, the bureau said.

The export value of Luosifen during the period exceeded 8.24 million US dollars, up 80 percent year on year, according to authorities.

Luosifen, an instant river-snail noodle famous for its distinctive pungent smell, is a local signature dish in Guangxi.