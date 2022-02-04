News / Sport

Britain loses to Switzerland in mixed doubles curling at Beijing 2022

After two consecutive victories over traditional powerhouse Sweden and defending champion Canada, reigning world champion Britain lost 8-7 to Switzerland, who just tasted the bitter of two losses in the round robin competition of Beijing 2022 mixed doubles curling here on Thursday.

Britain duo of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat took the lead 1-0 in the first end with a hammer but their miss in the following end enabled PyeongChang silver medalists Jenny Perret and Martin Rios to score three points.

The Britons leveled the game 3-3, only to see a double-takeout by Rios in the fourth end put Swiss ahead again 6-3. Britain tied the game again 7-7 with a three-point end 7, but Switzerland secured the victory with a hammer.

The win was definitely a spirit-lifter for two-time Olympian Rios after narrow losses in their first two games.

"We made too many mistakes in the two previous games, but we tried to keep it going and still improve," Rios said.

The 40-year-old spoke highly of Britain's pair. "They're really really good curlers. So for me, as an old guy, it's an honor to play with them. And this time we were lucky and we managed to be the most."

Losing to the Olympic silver medalists in the round robin session didn't disappoint Mouat any way. "I live in the moment, and we're still feeling pretty positive after that."

In other matches of the day, host China defeated Olympic debutante Australia 6-5 in the morning session but lost to the former world champion Sweden 7-6 in the evening.

The Chinese duo of Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi were close to the victory leading by 6-4 after seven ends, but Swede curlers Almida De Val and Oskar Eriksson scored three points in the final end to complete a comeback.

"We played a very good last end. We got the angles good and placed a lot of good stones and we got the opportunity for the three at the end. We're glad we came out winning," De Val said.

Ling, who had stable performance in the first sixth ends, confessed to be over-excited in the last two ends, where he made consecutive mistakes, but said the pair had prepared for the difficulties.

Also on Thursday, the Czech Republic lost to Sweden 7-4 in the morning, but overwhelmed Australia 8-2 in the evening. Italy pocketed two wins by defeating the United States 8-4 and beating Switzerland 8-7. Canada breezed over Norway 7-6.

