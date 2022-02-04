News / Sport

American Chen leads men's singles, Hanyu skips team events

Xinhua
  14:40 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
Three-time world champion Nathan Chen led the figure skating men's singles after short program, while his arch-rival Yuzuru Hanyu opted to focus on the individual discipline.
Xinhua
  14:40 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
American Chen leads men's singles, Hanyu skips team events
AFP

Nathan Chen of US competes in the men's single skating short program of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on February 4, 2022.

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen led the figure skating men's singles after short program here on Friday, while his arch-rival Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan again opted to focus on the individual discipline at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

The American, 22, six-time national champion of the United States in a row, landed three clean jumps, including an opening quadruple flip, a triple Axel and a quad putz-triple toeloop, to score 111.71 points for his short program skating to La Boheme.

Japan's Shoma Uno, the silver medalist of PyeongChang 2018, was the second with 105.46 points, while Olympic athlete from Russia Mark Kondratiuk finished a distant third on 95.81.

Local favorite Jin Boyang, who was the fourth-placed men's singles skater four years ago, sat on sixth temporarily with 82.87 points, after being deducted one point for a fall on his second jump, a quadruple toeloop.

The rivalry between Hanyu and Chen is expected to be one of the highlights of figure skating at Beijing 2022.

Hanyu, who competed in the team event in Sochi in 2014 when the competition was firstly introduced to the Olympic program, is aiming to become the first man to win three individual Olympic gold medals since Gillis Grafstroem won gold in 1920, 1924 and 1928.

The 27-year-old Japanese did not compete internationally this season after suffering an ankle ligament injury but came back to claim his sixth national title in December.

Chen has dominated during the past Olympic cycle, winning all three world titles, both Grand Prix Final events and both men's singles competitions at the World Team Trophy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     