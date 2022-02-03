Beijing reports 1 new local COVID-19 case

A doctor from a local hospital in Beijing has been identified as a mild COVID-19 case after testing positive for the virus during a routine nucleic acid testing on Thursday.

A doctor from a local hospital in Beijing has been identified as a mild COVID-19 case after testing positive for the virus during a routine nucleic acid testing on Thursday morning, according to the municipal health commission.

The doctor works at the emergency quarantine area of Beijing Ditan Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility in Chaoyang District. He entered the quarantine area on January 23, and had tested negative up to Wednesday.

However, he was found to be positive during a routine nucleic acid testing around 3 am Thursday, and was confirmed as a COVID-19 case around 10 am

Other workers in the quarantine area of the hospital also underwent nucleic acid testing, and the results were all negative. Relevant epidemiological investigations are still underway.

Beijing Ditan Hospital has suspended outpatient services and admissions for ordinary inpatients since 8 am Thursday.