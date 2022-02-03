News / Nation

Beijing reports 1 new local COVID-19 case

Xinhua
  21:01 UTC+8, 2022-02-03       0
A doctor from a local hospital in Beijing has been identified as a mild COVID-19 case after testing positive for the virus during a routine nucleic acid testing on Thursday.
Xinhua
  21:01 UTC+8, 2022-02-03       0

A doctor from a local hospital in Beijing has been identified as a mild COVID-19 case after testing positive for the virus during a routine nucleic acid testing on Thursday morning, according to the municipal health commission.

The doctor works at the emergency quarantine area of Beijing Ditan Hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility in Chaoyang District. He entered the quarantine area on January 23, and had tested negative up to Wednesday.

However, he was found to be positive during a routine nucleic acid testing around 3 am Thursday, and was confirmed as a COVID-19 case around 10 am

Other workers in the quarantine area of the hospital also underwent nucleic acid testing, and the results were all negative. Relevant epidemiological investigations are still underway.

Beijing Ditan Hospital has suspended outpatient services and admissions for ordinary inpatients since 8 am Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     