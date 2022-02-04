News / Sport

Iconic facility transformed from "Water Cube" to "Ice Cube"

Liu Xiaolin
Liu Xiaolin
  19:07 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
The Water Cube from the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing has been transformed into the "Ice Cube" for the 2022 Winter Games. Athletes marvel at the opportunity to compete there.
Liu Xiaolin
Liu Xiaolin
  19:07 UTC+8, 2022-02-04       0
Iconic facility transformed from "Water Cube" to "Ice Cube"
Xinhua

The Beijing National Aquatics Center

Atop the swimming pool where Michael Phelps swept a record eight gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics, curlers slid their stones down the icy sheets as the mixed doubles competition's "round-robin" sessions were held today at the Beijing National Aquatics Center.

Today's schedule saw seven matches take place. The Chinese pair of Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi lost to Canada's Rachel Homan and John Morris 8-6 in session 6. American curlers Christopher Plys and Victoria Persinger came back after two straight losses, edging their rivals from Sweden 8-7 in session 6.

Phelps is an inspiration for all Olympians. Competing in the same venue where his compatriot achieved the impossible is a huge boost, especially for Plys.

On Sunday, he posted a video clip on Twitter and wrote "Dream come true," after visiting the aquatics center with his mixed doubles teammate Persinger.

"Same building that Michael Phelps set all those gold records and gold medals, and now we're gonna curl in the same building. Pretty epic," the two-time Olympian said to the camera.

Phelps shared with his excitement. He replied to Plys a day later, saying "The cube is a special place… Let's go team USA!"

Famously known as the "Water Cube" 14 years ago for its bubbly exterior of translucent blue panels, the boxy building has turned into the "Ice Cube." It is now the rink to host curling events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, which officially opened today, with nine medals up for grabs and some history-making moments to witness on the icy sheets.

Iconic facility transformed from "Water Cube" to "Ice Cube"

American swimmer Michael Phelps replies to American curler Christopher Plys' comment about the "Ice Cube."

Transformation

After being awarded the Winter Games, officials in Beijing began planning to make the building suitable for curling events without losing its function to host water sports. It took two years to complete the conversion.

After the swimming pool is drained, a convertible structure of 2,600 steel beams and precast concrete panels is assembled to support four 45m by 5m icy sheets for curling. A removable ice-making system is specially designed to cut down on the energy consumed during ice making for sustainability and to make the conversion possible between the "Water Cube" and the "Ice Cube."

The curling rink can be converted back to a pool within 20 days, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

A dehumidification system is equipped to ensure the top-notch quality of the curling sheets. The climate-control system of the building is upgraded to keep the temperature of the curling surface at 8.5 degrees below zero Celsius while keeping the audience warm on the grandstand.

Athletes' approval

Athletes spoke highly of the refurbished venue and China's efforts to keep its promise "to deliver to the world a streamlined, safe and splendid Games."

"I know the Chinese pretty much didn't cut any corners in trying to make this as great an experience as they could for us curlers and people watching. I think that's cool how they can do that," Canadian curler John Morris told AP. "I think the future of the Olympics is these types of games that are held in previous cities that are more sustainable."

Persinger called the Ice Cube "the most beautiful thing I've seen."

"I love to see these venues be re-used like this, utilizing what's already there. Just walking in the building, you have a little essence of (swimming) pool everywhere, there's a floor drain and tiles, and big mosaic of a koi fish in our dressing room, you can definitely tell it was once a pool," she told Xinhua News Agency.

"I don't want to jinx myself here, but I think it's one of the coolest venues I will ever play in my entire life. I'm so excited."

Curling events will run through February 20 at the "Ice Cube." It will later host wheelchair curling events at the 2022 Paralympics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Twitter
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     