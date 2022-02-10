News / Sport

Behind Olympic golds, traditional Chinese medicine plays a role

Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2022-02-10       0
A doctor of the Chinese team revealed the role that Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) plays in treating China's Olympians.
Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2022-02-10       0

As Gu Ailing won a historical gold in the women's Freeski Big Air at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, a doctor of the Chinese team revealed the role that Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) plays in treating China's Olympians.

Zhu Jiangwei, a physician at the Sichuan Province Orthopedic Hospital, worked for China's national freeski big air and snowboard slopestyle team between October 2021 and January this year.

Along with the team, Zhu traveled to Austria, Switzerland, the United States and other countries, providing medical care to members of the team, including Gu Ailing.

"For athletes, their bones are more likely to fracture on the snowfield," said Zhu.

During the period, Gu often came to Zhu after trainings and matches. According to her physical traits, Zhu applied the "Sichuan Zheng-style orthopaedics therapy" to her as a physical therapy, and guided her to do functional exercise.

The "Sichuan Zheng-style orthopaedics therapy" is an important school of TCM in treating bone injuries and sports injuries.

"Martial arts and sports actions are used in the treatment process to help athletes recover their physical strength quickly, and prevent and treat injuries effectively," said Zhu.

"For Gu's injuries, I used TCM methods such as acupuncture, massaging, and bone setting," said Zhu.

Zhu recalled that Gu came to him many times to consult about the traditional Chinese orthopaedic rehabilitation treatment.

During the Olympic Games, Zhu and other TCM doctors are also providing medical services to the athletes.

Since the 1950s, the Sichuan Province Orthopaedic Hospital has started the prevention and treatment of athletic injuries. Among its patients are well-known Chinese athletes including Yao Ming, Lang Ping and Guo Jingjing.

The hospital has sent 24 medics to work for seven Chinese winter sports teams since they began preparing for Beijing 2022.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
Gu Ailing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     