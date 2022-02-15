Suter wins women's downhill gold at Beijing 2022

Corinne Suter won Switzerland's fourth gold in Alpine skiing at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday as she raced to victory in the women's downhill event.

Corinne Suter won Switzerland's fourth gold in Alpine skiing at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday as she raced to victory in the women's downhill event.

The 27-year-old finished first in one minute and 31.87 seconds, 0.16 second ahead of defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy. Fellow Italian Nadia Delago took bronze, 0.57 seconds behind Suter.

"I never thought about the place today, I just wanted to ski as fast I could," said Suter.

"From the first training run I really liked the slope here and also the snow is really good," she added.

Suter's win came after Switzerland's gold rush in the women's super-G by Lara Gut-Behrami, the men's downhill by Beat Feuz and the men's giant slalom by Marco Odermatt.