Reporting from Beijing: The improved transportation system
18:39 UTC+8, 2022-02-15 0
The much improved transportation system of Beijing has been well prepared to facilitate the Olympic Winter Games. Check the video.
18:39 UTC+8, 2022-02-15 0
Beijing's metro network has been largely upgraded thanks to the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics. Now, the much improved city transportation system has been well prepared to facilitate the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in turn. Check the video!
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports