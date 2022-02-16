US skiers Hall, Goepper finish one-two in men's slopestyle final at Beijing 2022

US skiers Alexander Hall and Nicholas Goepper earned a one-two finish in the men's slopestyle final at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday.

AFP

Hall, 23, jumped to the top podium with his brilliant performance in the first run, pocketing the eventual winning score of 90.01 points.

In Tuesday's slopestyle qualification, Hall ranked fifth with 79.13 from his first run.

Making his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 and finishing 16th in the slopestyle, Hall raised his form to the peak with 2021 World Championships slopestyle bronze medal, three World Cup victories in slopestyle, the most recent at Mammoth, the United States, on January 9, 2022. He was also No. 2 in the World Cup slopestyle rankings for the 2021-22 season.

Before the slopestyle, Hall competed in the Olympic free ski big air final on February 9 in Shougang, Beijing and finished eighth.

Goepper, 27, the silver medalist at PyeongChang 2018, retained the silver at Beijing 2022 with 86.48 earned from his second run of the final.

Goepper also attended the big air competition in Beijing, but finished 22nd in the qualification, failing to enter the top 12 for the final.

Jesper Tjader from Sweden, who finished fourth in Tuesday's qualification with 79.38, took the bronze with 85.35 in his first run in the final.

Trader finished seventh in the big air final in Beijing on February 9.

Norwegian Bird Ruud, the men's free ski big air champion at Beijing 2022, finished 5th in the slopestyle final with his third-run score of 79.33 after the disasters in the first and second run.