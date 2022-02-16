News / Sport

US skiers Hall, Goepper finish one-two in men's slopestyle final at Beijing 2022

Xinhua
  13:43 UTC+8, 2022-02-16       0
US skiers Alexander Hall and Nicholas Goepper earned a one-two finish in the men's slopestyle final at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  13:43 UTC+8, 2022-02-16       0
US skiers Hall, Goepper finish one-two in men's slopestyle final at Beijing 2022
AFP

USA's Alexander Hall competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski slopestyle final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on February 16, 2022.

US skiers Alexander Hall and Nicholas Goepper earned a one-two finish in the men's slopestyle final at Beijing 2022 on Wednesday.

Hall, 23, jumped to the top podium with his brilliant performance in the first run, pocketing the eventual winning score of 90.01 points.

In Tuesday's slopestyle qualification, Hall ranked fifth with 79.13 from his first run.

Making his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 and finishing 16th in the slopestyle, Hall raised his form to the peak with 2021 World Championships slopestyle bronze medal, three World Cup victories in slopestyle, the most recent at Mammoth, the United States, on January 9, 2022. He was also No. 2 in the World Cup slopestyle rankings for the 2021-22 season.

Before the slopestyle, Hall competed in the Olympic free ski big air final on February 9 in Shougang, Beijing and finished eighth.

Goepper, 27, the silver medalist at PyeongChang 2018, retained the silver at Beijing 2022 with 86.48 earned from his second run of the final.

Goepper also attended the big air competition in Beijing, but finished 22nd in the qualification, failing to enter the top 12 for the final.

Jesper Tjader from Sweden, who finished fourth in Tuesday's qualification with 79.38, took the bronze with 85.35 in his first run in the final.

Trader finished seventh in the big air final in Beijing on February 9.

Norwegian Bird Ruud, the men's free ski big air champion at Beijing 2022, finished 5th in the slopestyle final with his third-run score of 79.33 after the disasters in the first and second run.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     