COVID-19 in Shanghai: 13 new imported cases

They are an Indian, a Japanese and 11 Chinese returning from overseas.

The city reported 13 imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on February 7.

The second patient is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on February 8.

The third patient is an Indian visiting relatives in Singapore who arrived at the local airport on February 10.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Canada who arrived at the local airport on February 11.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 11.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the local airport on February 11.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on February 12.

The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 13.

The ninth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on February 13.

The 10th patient is a Chinese studying in Hong Kong SAR who arrived at the local airport on February 13.

The 11th patient, a Chinese visiting relatives in Japan, the 12th patient, a Chinese working in Japan, and the 13th patient, a Japanese, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on February 13.

All the new patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 302 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, 11 patients were discharged.

So far, of all the 3,521 imported cases, 3,342 have been discharged upon recovery and 179 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing tests.

Of all the 392 local cases, 383 have been discharged upon recovery. Two are being hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, while one asymptomatic infection is undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.