France's Noel wins men's slalom Alpine skiing gold at Beijing Winter Olympics

French Alpine skier Clement Noel claimed the men's slalom gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday.

French Alpine skier Clement Noel claimed the men's slalom gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Wednesday.

Despite posting a sixth-best 54.30 seconds in his first run, the Frenchman regrouped in the second with a match-leading 49.79 seconds to tally a winning time of one minute and 44.09 seconds.

Johannes Strolz, Alpine combined winner from Austria, took silver 0.61 seconds back. The bronze medal belonged to Sebastian Foss-Solevaag from Norway, 0.09 seconds further behind.