Cold weather delays cherry blossom bloom

Due to the continuous cold and rainy weather this month, early-flowering cherry blossom varieties are blooming a week later than last year.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Students in Shanghai are expected to face a wet and cold Thursday, the first day of the new term.

Sleet and thick clouds are forecast for the city tomorrow, with temperatures ranging between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius.

The wet weather will continue Friday and Saturday, but the sun is predicted to peek through on Sunday.

The mercury will fluctuate between 3 and 7 degrees during the final three days of the week with good air quality.

Cherry blossoms have started to bloom in the city despite the current cold snap.

Kawazu-zakura cherry blossom trees, traditionally one of the earliest to bloom and the most common variety in Shanghai, are expected to bloom around February 23, about five days later than usual, the Shanghai Botanical Garden said.

Peak viewing time for early varieties of cherry blossoms is predicted to be late February/early March, according to the city's two botanical gardens.