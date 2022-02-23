Winter Olympics brings mainland, Taiwan compatriots closer

Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have been brought closer together by their participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics and the attention they paid to the event.

Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have been brought closer together by their participation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and the attention they paid to the event, a mainland spokesperson told a press conference Wednesday.

The participation of Taiwan compatriots in the Olympics in various ways vividly demonstrated the Olympic spirit, and was a true portrayal of people from both sides of the Strait as one family, said Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The success of the Beijing Winter Olympics was a significant opportunity for mainland and Taiwan compatriots to get together for a shared future, he continued.

Ma lauded the four athletes representing Chinese Taipei at the Games for their fighting spirit in the competitions, which drew cheers and encouragement from their mainland compatriots.

Other Taiwan compatriots, including torchbearers of the Olympic flame, journalists, volunteers, students and artists, all contributed to the Olympics, and some Taiwanese companies also took part in garment production, equipment manufacturing and other projects related to the Olympics, Ma added.

"We believe that in the Chinese nation's march toward its second centenary goal and national rejuvenation, Taiwan compatriots and enterprises will definitely not be absent, and will definitely be important participants and beneficiaries," he said.