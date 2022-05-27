News / Sport

Chinese striker Wang Shuang plans to play in England's Women's Super League this summer

China women's football star Wang Shuang says she will probably join a club in England's Women's Super League club this summer.
Wang Shuang in a training session in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in April 2022.

China women's football star Wang Shuang says she will probably join a club in England's Women's Super League club this summer.

The 27-year-old striker, who has been out of action so far this season due to a knee injury, said in a recent interview that she looks forward to another overseas adventure after her one-year spell in Paris Saint-Germain, and her move is in the offing.

"I want to play in the English Super League, and we are currently making contact. I think it will happen in July or August," she said.

In July 2019, Wang ended her stay at PSG after contributing eight goals and 10 assists for the French top club.

It is reported that Wang will choose her next destination from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.

