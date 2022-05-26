News / Metro

Manager in custody for covering up outbreak among construction workers

  21:16 UTC+8, 2022-05-26       0
A project manager of a construction company in Shanghai has been detained for allegedly covering up an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers at one of its construction sites.
Ti Gong

The project manager of a local construction firm is questioned by police over his alleged covering-up of a COVID-19 outbreak at a construction site.

A project manager of a local construction company has been detained for allegedly covering up an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers at one of its construction sites, causing the coronavirus to spread, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

A few workers at a construction site in Caolu area, the Pudong New Area, tested positive in antigen self-tests earlier this month. The 34-year-old manager surnamed Liu didn't report it to authorities as is mandatory and instead accommodated the workers within a dormitory at the site which was not up the standard for quarantine.

The quarantined workers took no further polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 later, police revealed.

Having found certain anomalies in the pandemic control measures at the construction site, local disease control authorities demanded PCR tests for all workers on May 15. Several tested positive.

Those who tested positive and their close contacts have been treated or quarantined while Liu was taken into custody on Wednesday, police said.

Liu could face the criminal charge of impeding the prevention and control of infectious disease.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
