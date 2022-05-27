News / World

Ukrainian president, Finnish PM discuss Ukraine's European integration, post-conflict recovery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and discussed Ukraine's European integration and post-conflict recovery
AFP

This handout picture taken and released on May 26, 2022, by the Ukrainian Presidential press service show Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (right) and Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin posing for a photo prior their talks in Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and discussed Ukraine's European integration and post-conflict recovery, Zelensky's press service reported.

At the talks in Kiev, Zelensky thanked the Finnish government for providing financial, defense and humanitarian aid for Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia.

He also stressed the importance of visits of foreign high-ranking officials to the Ukrainian capital.

"These are very important direct signals of support, first of all for the Ukrainian people, our people, who see that they are not left alone with today's ordeals," Zelensky said.

Finland's support for Ukraine's future membership in the European Union is very important, Zelensky said, adding that Kiev expects that the EU will decide on Ukraine's membership prospects soon.

The Ukrainian leader also invited Finland to take part in his country's post-conflict recovery by taking patronage over a region, city, or industry.

For her part, Marin said that her country and people today understand Ukrainians very well, given their historical experience.

"The heroic spirit of the Ukrainian people, who are fighting for their freedom and for the whole of Europe, is admirable," Marin said.

The Finnish prime minister arrived in Kiev earlier in the day for her first visit to Ukraine.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
